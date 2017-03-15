Man involved in barricade situation to undergo mental health evaluation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of being involved in a barricade situation Tuesday evening in a north Jackson neighborhood must undergo a mental health evaluation.

Terrance Bogan is facing an aggravated domestic assault charge in the incident that led to the barricade situation, according to court documents.

Bogan is accused of assaulting his girlfriend Tuesday evening at her Campbell Street apartment where he reportedly pistol-whipped her with a Glock handgun and hit her with his fists before stomping her after she fell on the ground, according to an affidavit.

The woman told police that at one point during the assault Bogan held the gun to her head.

Police say afterward Bogan went to a Charjean Drive residence and refused to come out, leading to a barricade situation.

Between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement vehicles lined the street and SWAT officers responded. Police were able to take Bogan into custody without using force.

Bogan is being held pending a mental health evaluation.