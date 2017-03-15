Police: Victim in Monday shooting has died; gunman acted in self-defense

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say a man who was shot Monday at an east Jackson residence has died. The gunman reportedly acted in self-defense and will not be charged in the shooting.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. Monday to a Willa Drive residence where they say Gevin Hardin, 27, had been shot, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Hardin was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and then airlifted to Memphis where he later died, according to the release.

An investigation revealed that Hardin went to Jarvis Miller’s home on Willa Drive to confront him. Miller, 27, then shot Hardin during the confrontation, according to the release.

Investigators consulted with the district attorney’s office and determined Miller acted in self-defense and will not face charges in the shooting, the release states.

However, Miller is charged with tampering with evidence. An affidavit says he threw the gun out the window of a vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Miller was arraigned Wednesday in Jackson City Court. His bond was set at $10,000.