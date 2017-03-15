Popular ‘I believe in Nashville’ mural smeared with tar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Someone spread tar across a popular mural that says “I Believe in Nashville” in a tourist-friendly area of the country music capital, but a landlord promises it will be cleaned up and repainted.

Media reported a portion of the iconic mural was found covered in tar Wednesday morning. Landlord Andy Howell says the tar will be removed and the mural will be repainted ahead of its five-year anniversary later this month.

Artist Adrien Saporiti, a Nashville native, painted the mural to show his love of the city.

It’s a popular spot for visitors to have their picture taken.