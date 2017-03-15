President Donald Trump holds rally in Nashville

NASHVILLE — The president of the United States hosts a rally in the Volunteer State as thousands brave the cold for a chance to see President Donald Trump in person.

Some waited in line at Nashville Municipal Auditorium since 4 o’clock Wednesday morning.

After touring the hermitage, president Andrew Jackson’s home, President Trump is expected to speak about how his decisions on health care and education can affect Tennesseans.

In November, Trump won Tennessee with 60 percent of the vote.

