Randy Boyd announces run for governor in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The latest Republican candidate to announce his run for the state’s top job stops in the Hub City. Randy Boyd is the latest to throw his hat in the ring for the 2018 gubernatorial race.

“My name is Randy Boyd. I’m not a professional politician, but I am running to be the 50th governor of the state of Tennessee,” Boyd said.

Boyd, Gov. Bill Haslam’s former economic development commissioner, stopped in Jackson Wednesday as part of what he calls his announcement tour.

“We hope Madison County becomes a stopping place for all of the candidates that choose to announce and run,” Madison County Republican Party Chairman Mike Peery said.

The Knoxville businessman says he wants to finish what he started as commissioner, making Tennessee the state of opportunity.

“A business person isn’t thinking politically,” Boyd said. “I’m not coming in wondering whether a decisions is going to get me more votes or less votes. I want to do the right thing that drives our economy.”

Boyd says he wants better jobs and education, pushing the “Drive to 55” initiative in hopes of boosting the percentage of Tennesseans with degrees or certificates from 39 percent to 55 percent.

“The things that I help create, things that I’m passionate about and I have a sense of ownership, and I don’t want to leave before the job’s done,” Boyd said.

Boyd says he’d like to see the state’s 17 counties among the country’s bottom 10 percent in poverty and unemployment get the attention they deserve.

“When you look county by county, we have an incredible disparity in our state,” Boyd said. “There are a lot of people that are getting left behind. I believe you’re only as rich as your poorest neighbor. We’ve got a lot of neighbors that aren’t sharing in this success.”

“I was particularly intrigued by his concern for those counties that are high in unemployment who really need economic help,” Peery said. “So hopefully he’ll be able to help West Tennessee.”

Boyd says he plans to visit all 95 counties throughout his 18-month campaign.