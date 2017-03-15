St. Luke’s Episcopal Church recognizes season of Lent with special celebration

JACKSON, Tenn.-In downtown Jackson, a local church holds a special celebration in honor of Lent.

Each year, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church holds different events every Wednesday to celebrate the season.

Church leaders said they wanted to do something a little different, so this year they have different artists coming in to talk about how their religion affects their art.

“Each are going to talk about how art and faith are connected, they cannot be separated and how art effects their life and faith effects their art,” said Rev. Gayle McCarty of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

This is the first year they have had an art aspect of Lent. Next year they will change it up again.