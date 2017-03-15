Warm winter may take toll on wheat crops, ag experts say

JACKSON, Tenn. — For much of Tennessee’s winter wheat crop, our unseasonably warm winter followed by recent spurts of freezing temperatures may mean problems.

According to specialists at the UT Agriculture Extension Office, wheat plants grew faster than normal in the warmer weather. That means now many mature wheat plants are likely to be harmed by frost damage.

Specialists say they don’t expect a total loss, so this isn’t the time to panic.

“We still have time to grow out of this damage, but we are looking at a potential 20-30 bushel yield lost per acre,” Extension Specialist Ryan Blair said.

Typically, Tennessee farmers harvest about 400,000 acres of wheat each year, contributing more than $300 million to the state’s economy.