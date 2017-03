WEATHER UPDATE

HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD INTO THE REGION TODAY WITH MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND COLD TEMPERATURES. TEMPERATURES WILL GRADUALLY MODERATE THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK WITH A RETURN OF RAIN CHANCES BY FRIDAY.

ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL SWEEP THROUGH THE REGION FRIDAY NIGHT WITH RAIN ENDING BY SATURDAY MORNING. DRY AND SEASONABLE WEATHER CAN BE EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEKEND.

A RETURN TO A WARMER AND WETTER WEATHER PATTERN IS EXPECTED BY EARLY NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com