DA: Not enough evidence to prosecute claims against Hardeman Co. chief deputy

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The district attorney’s office says there isn’t enough evidence to file charges against a chief deputy who is the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Chief Deputy Billy Davis is the subject of a lawsuit filed by former sheriff’s department administrative assistant Katherine Ware.

The lawsuit says Ware was fired from the department for denying sexual advances by Davis, her superior. Ware worked at the department from 2004 until she was terminated in July 2016.

“According to the civil complaint, Ms. Ware alleges that sometime during last June, 2016, and while employed at the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department, Chief Davis committed the offenses of rape by digital penetration, sexual battery, and official oppression,” the release from District Attorney General D. Michael Dunavant states.

The district attorney requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent investigation into the allegations against Davis.

“The investigation reveals that there is not sufficient or credible proof of Mr. Davis’ criminal intent to engage in sexual contact with the alleged victim without her consent,” the release states.

County Mayor Jimmy Sain says he recommended Ware’s termination due to insubordination, violating county policies and falsifying documents.

The district attorney will request the TBI reopen the investigation if new information or evidence is revealed during the civil proceeding that indicates criminal activity, according to the release.