Fire damages house in Camden

CAMDEN, Tenn.-Fire damages a house in Camden Thursday afternoon, but luckily everyone made it out safely.

The fire department was called to a home on Westview Road after the homeowners say one of their neighbors called them after noticing flames coming from the house.

The fire chief said he believes the fire started in the attic. Both people inside were able to make out, as did their four-legged family member.

“They had a little ol’ dog that was left in there and luckily we found it alive , so its at the vet now,” said Fire Chief Jerry Pierce of the Camden Fire Department.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.