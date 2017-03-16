Jackson Chamber hosts awards ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson Chamber hosted its annual award ceremony to honor local businesses and volunteers, Thursday.

Hundreds attended the celebration that honored emerging businesses and those big and small in the Hub City.

The chamber said it hopes to showcase the businesses and people who increase professional standards in the area and contribute to the community.

“The Chamber is always trying to bring more business to Jackson and keep the businesses that we have and celebrate Jackson,” said Julie Daniels, communications coordinator with the Jackson Chamber.

Also Thursday, The Chamber unveiled a new anthem for the city, written and performed by local artists, called “Jackson’s Still My Home.”