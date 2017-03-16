Local artists pen Jackson’s official anthem, ‘Jackson’s Still My Home’

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the help of dozens of local artists, the city of Jackson now has an official anthem.

The music video for “Jackson’s Still My Home” debuted Thursday at the Jackson Chamber of Commerce’s annual celebration.

You can see the music video on YouTube.

One of the co-writers of the anthem, Josh Smith, talked to us about what it means to contribute to the Volunteer State’s musical history.

“I think music is Jackson’s best asset,” Smith said. “This part of the country, music is the biggest asset we have. We need to really focus on that and feed that and breathe that, and Jackson is the place to do that.”

“Jackson’s Still My Home” is available for download on iTunes and Google Play.