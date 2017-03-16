Man accused of indecent exposure at Jackson salons pleads guilty

JACKSON, Tenn. — An elderly man has pleaded guilty to indecent exposure charges after being accused in a series of flashings at salons in north Jackson.

Earlier this month, 75-year-old Robert Wallace was arrested and charged with exposing his genitals in at least three salons, once in front of a child.

In court Thursday, Wallace pleaded guilty to one count of indecent exposure and one count of indecent exposure to a minor.

He was sentenced to just less than a year of probation as well as counseling.