Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms on Friday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Tuesday

Though some parts of West Tennessee enjoyed sunny skies earlier on in the day, clouds continue to invade from west to east into West Tennessee skies. This will help keep temperatures from starting in the 20s tomorrow like they have over the past two days but could also come with a few showers. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday morning through evening.

TONIGHT

Expect mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the night, this will keep temperatures to just the lower and middle 40s at the coldest point of the night. Scattered showers will be possible this evening but especially after midnight when there’s a 20% chance for rain.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday for most of the day but especially during the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front moves into West Tennessee. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including a look at our chance for any strong thunderstorms tomorrow and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

