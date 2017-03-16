South Gibson Co. HS seniors witness mock DUI crash

MEDINA, Tenn. — A local school demonstrated the risk of driving under the influence in a creative way. With prom season right around the corner, Gibson County school leaders want students to be aware of the dangers of drinking and driving.

“We want the kids to know not to drink and drive and not to drive distracted, so we’re trying to get that message out there,” Coordinated School Health Director Amy Richardson said.

On Thursday, over 150 seniors from South Gibson County High School witnessed a mock DUI crash.

Although it’s only acting, students watched as first responders and actors with the mock drama team portrayed a common, real-life situation. Some students said it was an eye-opening experience to see how risky decisions can change your life.

“People always say ‘it’s never going to be me, it’s going to be somebody else, it’s never me,’ and so it really shows them it can be anybody. It could be you at any moment, any day, any time,” Brandi Davis, one of the actors, said.

Organizers also brought in a helicopter from Vanderbilt University Medical Center to add to the seriousness of the mock crash. School officials said the ultimate goal is for students to be safe.

“If we can just save one life, all of this will be worth it,” Richardson said.

School leaders will host another mock crash for the seniors of Gibson County High School at 1:30 p.m. on April 4.