Suspect dies in Crockett Co. officer involved shooting

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — We now know the suspect shot by an officer in Crockett County Thursday afternoon has died.

According to the TBI, Rodney Hess, 36, was shot by a Crockett County deputy a little after 2 p.m. He later died ​after being airlifted to a Memphis hospital. Investigators said Hess parked his white SUV perpendicular to traffic on the Hwy. 412 east off ramp, blocking traffic from getting on Hwy. 88. Officers said​ when they responded,​ Hess would not move his ​vehicle and became erratic when​ they tried to approach him.

“Preliminary information indicates Hess appears to have attempted to use his SUV to strike the officers at least twice,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Public Information Officer Josh DeVine said. “During that exchange at least one deputy from Crockett County fired through the front windshield of the SUV striking Hess.”

According to TBI, there were four to six sheriff’s deputies on the scene during the incident. Hess was shot near that off ramp, but was able to drive a short distance to the other side where his crashed into a ravine.

“At this point we’re characterizing the statements and behavior as erratic,” DeVine said. “We are working to determine exactly what those circumstances might have been. What he might have said, what he might have done. The work to do that however at this point, is preliminary.”

No weapon has been found in the suspect’s car and no officers were hurt in this altercation.

According to the TBI, Hess is from New Orleans, Louisiana. It is unclear why he was in Crockett County.

