TBI ‘extremely concerned’ for Amber Alert subject

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued another update in the Amber Alert for missing Middle Tennessee teenager Elizabeth Thomas, saying she and Tad Cummins could be anywhere.

Investigators are “extremely concerned” for the well-being of Thomas, saying that investigative efforts have revealed Cummins, 50, may have been abusing his role as a teacher to groom 15-year-old Thomas for some time in an effort to lure and potentially sexually exploit her, according to a update released Thursday.

The TBI issued the Amber Alert around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Since issuing the Amber Alert, the bureau has received around 120 leads. None has led to a credible sighting.

They announced Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Cummins for sexual contact with a minor. The charge is connected to an alleged sexual interaction between Cummins and Thomas at the school where he taught and where she was a student.

The school terminated Cummins Tuesday.

Cummins is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

The TBI urges the public to be vigilant and to report any information to 1-800-TBI-FIND.