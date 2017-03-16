TBI releases latest ‘Crime on Campus’ report

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crimes including assault and fraud are up at college campuses across Tennessee, according to the newest Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime on Campus report.

Cases of assault were up more than 20 percent, while rape cases were down in 2016 from 62 to 45.

However, impersonation charges almost tripled last year. Nearly a third of all campus crime was either larceny or theft.

You can see the full 2016 Crime on Campus report here.

The report shows Lane College reported 55 assaults, 20 total drug violations, 16 cases of theft and four weapons violations.

Jackson State Community College had one drug-related violation.