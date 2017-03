WEATHER UPDATE

HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE EAST OF THE MID-SOUTH TODAY ALLOWING FOR A RETURN OF A SOUTHERLY FLOW OF WINDS AND WARMER TEMPERATURES. RAIN CHANCES WILL INCREASE AGAIN BY FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT AS A COLD FRONT MOVES ACROSS THE REGION. TEMPERATURES WILL WARM BACK UP TO SEASONAL AVERAGES FOR FRIDAY AHEAD OF THE FRONT.

DRY AND SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES CAN BE ANTICIPATED THROUGH THE WEEKEND WITH HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 60S WITH LOWS MAINLY IN THE 40S. ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL MOVE ACROSS THE REGION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK WITH ADDITIONAL CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS BY MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY. TEMPERATURES SHOULD WARM WELL INTO THE 70S MONDAY BEFORE DROPPING BACK INTO THE 60S FOR HIGHS THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

WARMER WEATHER ALONG WITH INCREASED STORM CHANCES WILL RETURN BY THE END OF THE WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

