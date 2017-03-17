City says building is keeping them from taking over humane society

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Humane Society prepares for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year Saturday, the Fur Ball. This annual fundraiser comes as the City of Jackson’s plans to build the Jackson Animal Care Center are still in the works, according to officials.

It’s been 10 months since the Jackson City Council approved funding to take on the humane society operations, expecting a new building by the end of the year.

The city said it hasn’t taken on the operations yet, because the funding to build still isn’t there.

“We do have some funding budgeted for operation of a animal care center and adoption center. We’ve got to get a quarantine center built. That’s going to be the first step before we move forward,” Mayor Jerry Gist said.

Gist said they’re depending on private individuals to raise the money for current facility renovation and a new quarantine building.

“The funding that’s in this years budget is there for the operation of the center. It had nothing to do with capital for building a new building. So we still have to raise enough money to do that,” Gist said.

The mayor said they do expect to include an operational budget for 2017-2018. However, it isn’t known when the building process would begin.

Jackson-Madison County Humane Society President Lynn Caldwell said, “We at the humane society and the animal loving community of the Jackson-Madison County area are very anxious to see follow-through with the city council’s vote on May 18, 2016.”

The humane society keeps about 100 animals at its no-kill shelter on a regular basis.

The Fur Ball is expected to bring in about $30,000.