First responders hold car seat safety check

WEST MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-First responders held a special event Friday at the Madison County Fire Department .

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital was the host of the event. First responders were able to correctly install child car seats as well as safety.

“We know how to put in car seats, so we can teach the family how to do it and have them demonstrate to us that they know how to do it, so that we know that they’re traveling safely with their children,” said Susan Helms, an inspector with the National Child Passenger Safety Course.

The Jackson Fire Department said you can schedule an inspection at their education building on Conalco Drive by calling (731) 425-8689.