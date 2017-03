Chief says recent shootings due to gang activity

Jackson, Tenn — Jackson police responded to reports of gunfire in the 300 block of West King Street around 12:35 p.m., Friday.

According to Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser, one person was injured. His condition was not immediately made public.

This shooting comes just more than 12 hours after gunfire in the same area where two houses were shot into.

According to Wiser, these are gang-related shootings and each of the houses was targeted.