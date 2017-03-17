JPD: Credit card skimming device found on west Jackson gas pump, suspect sought

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson police are looking for a suspect after investigators said a credit card skimming device was found at a west Jackson gas station.

Officers located the device on a fuel pump in the 2200 block of of Hollywood Drive. Investigators said the skimmer was recording information from customers debit cards and the suspect would then use the digital information to create duplicate debit cards and use them to withdraw money.

Police said the suspect was last seen driving a white SUV.

If you have any information on this case, call Jackson police at (731) 425-8400.