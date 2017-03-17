Judge Daniel Breen to assume senior status

JACKSON, Tenn.-The chief judge for the U.S. Western District of Tennessee is honored Friday before he officially assumes senior status.

As of midnight Friday, Judge Daniel Breen will become Senior District Judge. In the federal court system, this is similar to retiring, however, he will still be able to preside over cases.

Judge Breen assumed the bench in 2003, after being nominated by then-president George W. Bush. He told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News he is excited to relax, after more than two decades of service.

“Well, I may do some more traveling my wife loves to travel I really don’t play any golf or anything. I like to work out keep myself busy,” said Judge Breen.

Judge Breen also said he has a grandson, named Jake, who will keep him busy.