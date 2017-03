One lane of traffic is closed on south-bound 45 bypass

Jackson, Tenn. – Steve Bowers, spokesman for JEA, has informed WBBJ that a dump truck containing used restaurant grease and wood chips malfunctioned and spilled its contents on the south-bound lanes of the Highway 45 bypass approaching Airways Blvd. JEA is working in coordination with TDOT to clean up the spill, but traffic is reduced to one lane as clean-up efforts continue.