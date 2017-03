Midtown Jackson homes damaged by gunfire

JACKSON, Tenn. –Gunfire hits two homes in midtown Jackson.

Jackson Police say they responded to 2 shots fired calls Thursday night: one around 6:00 p.m. and one around 9:00 p.m. on Burkett Street and King Street.

Investigators say 2 homes were shot and hit.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Authorities say no one is in custody and more information will be released later today.