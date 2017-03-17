Mugshots : Madison County : 3/16/17 – 3/17/17 March 17, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18Brittany Brower Simple Domestic Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Barbara Edwards Shoplifting - Theft of Property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Marcus Griggs No Charges Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Robert Simpson Violation of Probation, Failure to Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Tarrance Perry Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Demetria Darling Violation of Community Corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Colton Lee Carnett Fraudulent Use of a Credit/ATM Card Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Janet Louise Bowen Simple Domestic Assault, Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Luis Gonzalez Speeding, No Proof of Insurance, Driving While Unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Brandie Matherne Public Intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Christopher Wright No Charges Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Rhonda Stewart Criminal Simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Douglass Whitfield No Charges Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Jerren Clark No Charges Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Nicholas Skinner No Charges Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Jerry Greer Failure to Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Crystal R Butler Failure to Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Alex Scott No charges Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/16/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/17/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore