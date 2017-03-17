Mugshots : Madison County : 3/16/17 – 3/17/17

1/18 Brittany Brower Simple Domestic Assault

2/18 Barbara Edwards Shoplifting - Theft of Property

3/18 Marcus Griggs No Charges

4/18 Robert Simpson Violation of Probation, Failure to Appear

5/18 Tarrance Perry Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

6/18 Demetria Darling Violation of Community Corrections

7/18 Colton Lee Carnett Fraudulent Use of a Credit/ATM Card

8/18 Janet Louise Bowen Simple Domestic Assault, Vandalism

9/18 Luis Gonzalez Speeding, No Proof of Insurance, Driving While Unlicensed

10/18 Brandie Matherne Public Intoxication

11/18 Christopher Wright No Charges

12/18 Rhonda Stewart Criminal Simulation

13/18 Douglass Whitfield No Charges

14/18 Jerren Clark No Charges

15/18 Nicholas Skinner No Charges

16/18 Jerry Greer Failure to Appear

17/18 Crystal R Butler Failure to Appear

18/18 Alex Scott No charges





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/16/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/17/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.