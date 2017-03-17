Scattered Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. Friday

Isolated showers have been falling in different parts of West Tennessee for most of the day today but the cold front is still to come later on tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will become a little bit more widespread this evening as the cold front nears West Tennessee and there’s also a small possibility for some strong thunderstorms during the later hours of the night as the front pushes through.



TONIGHT

The cold front is forecast to arrive in the Jackson area around midnight give or take an hour. When it moves into the region, showers and thunderstorms will be possible and one or two thunderstorms could produce hail and gusty winds. Overall, the risk for severe weather is still low but have your weather radios on tonight before you go to bed just in case a warning is issued. The likeliest chance for showers and thunderstorms will take place between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. as showers and thunderstorms develop from northwest Tennessee to the south.

Temperatures will ultimately fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s at the coolest point of the night which will be above average for this time of the year.

The showers and thunderstorms will have moved out of West Tennessee in time for the sunrise tomorrow but a few clouds may linger into the morning hours. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm weather this weekend! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the weekend forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

