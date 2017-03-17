Suspect believed to have live-streamed deadly deputy-involved shooting in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Shocking new video appears to show a deadly deputy-involved shooting on camera. The suspect apparently live-streamed the incident on Facebook.

In the Facebook video posted to a page belonging to Rodney Hess, the man could be heard saying, “I would like the higher commands.”

He appears to be talking to law enforcement in a video. “I would like the higher commands to come out,” he said.

The video shows law enforcement vehicles pulled up next to the suspect with lights flashing. At least two deputies appear to be standing outside the window. “I need the higher commands to come out,” the man in the video repeated.

Seconds later the camera moves. You can hear gunshots and screams.

A spokesman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are aware of the video, but cannot confirm its authenticity. However, the agency said the video is part of their investigation. “As with anything that might potentially be evidence, we will examine it to determine if it has probative benefit,” TBI Spokesman Josh DeVine said.

Attorney Mark Donahoe represents the deputy accused of shooting Hess. The video that I have seen, the part that I have seen appears consistent with all of the statements that I have taken in the case so far,” said Donahoe.

The TBI did not release the name of the deputy involved. “I’m confident at this point that there wasn’t anything done that was not following proper procedure,” Donahoe said.

Another video from that same Facebook page shows a man in the road blocking traffic. “I ain’t going to jail for nothing,” the man said. Investigators said Hess tried to hit officers with his vehicle at least twice before the deputy fired.

Three people claiming to be Hess’ relatives took to Facebook demanding justice. “If there’s anything that’s covered that it will be brought to light,” the relative said. “That it wouldn’t be just another black man shot by police officers.”

We are told investigators did not find a weapon in the suspect’s vehicle. No deputies were hurt.

TBI records show Hess has a long criminal history in Tennessee with arrests dating back to 2001. They include everything from assault to drug and driving charges, all in the Memphis area.