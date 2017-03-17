Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Judy Martin

MILAN, Tenn. — Judy Martin has been teaching students at Milan Elementary for 16 years.

“Reading is wonderful. It takes the kids to far away places every day and being in the library is the best place to be in the school, and its great to see them excited,” Martin said.

It was her mother who gave her the inspiration to become a teacher. That’s why she said she went to school at Lambuth to major in Library Sciences.

Martin said she loves to watch her students progress.

“By the time they’re in 4th grade, they’re reading Harry Potter and the big thick books. It’s really amazing to see them go and I like to keep up with them when they get in middle school and high school and see how they’ve progressed, and then graduate,” Martin said.

For Martin, reading is an escape, and she loves to see kids escape from their everyday pressures.

“These children are under a lot of pressure. They have a lot of homework and grades and tests, and when you can read and just escape, it’s just a wonderful thing,” Martin said.

Martin is now eligible to be Educator of the Month. To vote for her, go to seehowitaddsup.com.