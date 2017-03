WEATHER UPDATE

A FEW SCATTERED SHOWERS HAVE DEVELOPED THIS MORNING AND MORE ARE POSSIBLE LATER THIS AFTERNOON. MILDER TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH HIGHS IN THE 60S AND LOWS TONIGHT IN THE 40S. DRY WEATHER AND SEASONABLE CONDITIONS ARE ANTICIPATED FOR THE WEEKEND.

ANOTHER COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH THE REGION EARLY NEXT WEEK BRING WITH A CHANCE FOR MORE SHOWERS AND POSSIBLY SOME THUNDERSTORMS. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO WARM INTO THE 70S FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS BEFORE DROPPING BACK INTO THE 60S.

THE WARMER WEATHER WILL INCREASE THE CHANCES FOR STORMS INTO THE LATER PART OF NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com