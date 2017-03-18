A Nice Weekend Ahead…

Weather Update – Saturday a.m. and early noon.

A cold front brought showers and storms to the area overnight Friday. As of Saturday morning dense fog had developed which will clear out late morning making for a pretty nice day. Expect clearing skies and mostly sunny skies today as highs will reach into the mid 60’s.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to the area between Monday and Tuesday as another cold front nears the Mid-South. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!



