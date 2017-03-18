Teams play in 9th Annual Sarah Beth Whitehead Memorial softball tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — All Saturday teams competed in the 9th Annual Sarah Beth Whitehead Memorial softball tournament.

Back in 2005, Sarah Beth, a healthy 14 year old softball player at Trinity Christian, died within 24 hours of being diagnosed with meningitis.

Now her parents host this tournament every year in her memory, spread awareness about the virus and organ donation.

“It is a blessing to us, we receive joy from these teams that come,” Sarah Beth’s mother Tresa Whitehead said. “A lot of them, this is their 9th year to be here. They’ve been coming for 9 years. They’re like family to us.”