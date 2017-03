Fire truck overturns in Gibson Co.

GIBSON, Tenn — A Gibson County fire truck overturned Sunday evening.

Crews are working to figure out what caused the truck to overturn.

It happened near Concord Cades Road near Trenton and Gibson County Lake.

Fire Chief Bryan Cathey says the truck belonged to Station Four in Gibson County. He says two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No word on what caused the truck to overturn.

