Mt. Olive MB Church celebrates a century of service

DARDEN, Tenn — Praises and songs of joy as the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist church family celebrated a century of service.

“There has been great things that has taken place here at Mt. Olive.” Pastor Tommie Woods said. “Great members. Everybody just working so dearly together to make sure this is a great event.”

The church congregation welcomed many special guest to Sunday’s service. Pastor Clarence Williams of Warner Grove Baptist Church delivered the message, and Councilman Johnny Dodd was the emcee.

“Grace of God and mercy this church is growing and still standing.” Dodd said.

One member, who’s been around for several years, said as the church continues to expand it’s important to stay committed and supportive of the youth.

“First and foremost we want them to grow spiritually we know that if they grow spiritually then everything else is going to fall in place.” Member, Alfred Verser said.

This year’s theme is ‘We’ve Come This Far By Faith’, and although many church’s may not have reached 100 years, Pastor Woods said it’s a blessing to experience the moment.

“Believe God have faith in God.” Pastor Woods said. “And then just be a doer of the word of God and God will just bless us to do the rest.”

As part of Mt. Olive’s 100th anniversary, church leaders said next month they’ll have a memorial service where they will honor deceased saints.