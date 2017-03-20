Dairy Queen gives away ice cream for Free Cone Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring, and temperatures above 80 degrees, with free ice cream.

Each location is taking donations for the Children’s Miracle Network, an organization that funds 170 children’s hospitals across the country.

With ice cream gear on standby, employees talked to us about meeting the extra demand.

“I usually staff more people so that way customers are not standing around when people coming in getting free cones but the other customers are coming in ordering food,” general manager Janelle Bush said. “We make sure everyone is accommodated.”

Free Cone Day raised over $200,000 last year.

You can still get your own free dessert until 10 o’clock Monday night.