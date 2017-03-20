Group rallies against “Trumpcare”

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the group “Indivisible Jackson” gathered in downtown Jackson, Monday, to rally against President Trump’s new healthcare plan.

The group of about seven people held signs outside the office of Representative David Kustoff, Republican, of Germantown. Similar rallies were held outside the congressman’s offices in Martin and Memphis at the same time, Monday.

Those who came out called the American Healthcare Act a “dangerous piece of legislation.”