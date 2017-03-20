Jackson police investigate Sunday night shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a weekend shooting in midtown Jackson that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Prospect Avenue where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

The man was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Police say they do not have any suspect information to release at this time but that the incident appears to be drug related.

They say this shooting is not related to any other recent shootings.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).