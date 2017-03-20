Jackson police: Sunday night shooting may be drug related

JACKSON, Tenn. — More gun violence erupts in the city of Jackson as police investigate at least five shootings in the same area of town in less than a week.

Many who live in west Jackson now worry about their safety.

“I heard gunshots. I said, that is not fireworks,” Kathy Oster, a resident of the area, said. “There were three, and then a pause and two more.”

Police Chief Julian Wiser said the several back-to-back shootings last week are believed to be gang related, but investigators say the latest shooting may be drug related.

Police confirm the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Prospect Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found one man with an apparent gunshot injury. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Oster lives right across the street and believes the apartments are part of the problem.

“I think the apartments over there are transient, where people move in and out, and I think that’s more of a cause,” she said.

Officers have not released the victim’s name nor any information about a possible suspect.

But they have confirmed they believe the shooting was drug related.

People in the area say it is usually a quiet area, which makes them wonder if the recent shootings here might be related.

Jimmy Daniels also lives in the area and says he was on his front porch when he heard gunshots break out down the street last week.

“I heard [the gunshots], so I start looking around and flick my cigarette and just go in the house,” he said.

But Jackson police say they do not believe the Sunday night shooting is related to that shooting or any of the other recent shootings in the area.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation or any of the other recent shootings, call Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

We had hoped to updated you on Saturday’s officer-involved shooting at Ridgecrest Cemetery, including the condition of the person who was shot and the latest on the investigation.

However, according to Jackson police spokesman Lt. Derick Tisdale, he has no additional information to release at this time.