Mugshots : Madison County : 3/17/17 – 3/20/17

1/60 Robert Magill Legend drugs-possession without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/60 John Campbell Schedule VI drug violations

3/60 Sara Schwantz Child abuse or neglect, contraband in penal institution

4/60 Zannie Pearson Failure to comply

5/60 Xavier Harris Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, simple possession/casual exchange

6/60 Walter Matthews Violation of probation

7/60 Tyrone Musgrave Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/60 Thomas Simpson Violation of probation

9/60 Thomas England Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

10/60 Terrance Lamont Bell Assault, simple domestic assault

11/60 Tanesia Harris Failure to appear

12/60 Stacy Garner Legend drugs-possession without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/60 Sheron Falls DUI, violation of implied consent law

14/60 Seqoya Cox Failure to appear

15/60 Sean Gilbertson Aggravated domestic assault/vandalism

16/60 Scott Honen DUI, possession of methamphetamine

17/60 Ruben Frye Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/60 Roy Clark Driving on revoked license

19/60 Robert Williams Simple domestic assault

20/60 Robert Turner Driving on revoked/suspended license

21/60 Robert Scarbrough Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia

22/60 Richard Bowen Aggravated assault

23/60 Paul Cearley DUI, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

24/60 Nathaniel Boyd Driving on revoked/suspended license

25/60 Natasha Holder Failure to appear

26/60 Moshe Laor Violation of order of protection

27/60 Michelle Turner Schedule VI drug violations

28/60 Michael Marquez Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

29/60 Mercedeouz Bond Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations

30/60 Melissa Douglas Violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia

31/60 Marvin Scott Violation of probation

32/60 Marlon Findley Violation of probation

33/60 Markevious Williamson Failure to appear

34/60 Macias Raymundo Schedule VI drug violations, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

35/60 Ledarius Johnson DUI

36/60 Lawrence Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license

37/60 Laron Kee Violation of community corrections

38/60 Justin Woods Violation of probation

39/60 Julio Villarreal Schedule VI drug violations, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

40/60 Jesstin Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license

41/60 Jerome Parram Driving on revoked/suspended license

42/60 Jennifer Knaup Child abuse or neglect, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

43/60 James Lins Child abuse or neglect, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

44/60 Herbert Martin Driving on revoked/suspended license

45/60 Detrick Randolph Simple domestic assault, violation of order of protection

46/60 Daniel Schwartz Violation of probation

47/60 Dale McGowan Driving on revoked/suspended license

48/60 Crystal Robertson Aggravated assault

49/60 Cosme Morales Indecent exposure, public intoxication

50/60 Cory Watson Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

51/60 Clint Clayton DUI

52/60 Cedric Murrell Failure to comply

53/60 Brandon Givens Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear

54/60 Blake Stackens Evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia

55/60 Billy Gibson Legend drugs-possession without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia

56/60 April Woods Hold for Henry County

57/60 Anthony Barnes DUI

58/60 Alondria Garza Schedule VI drug violations, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

59/60 Allen Mitchell Driving on revoked/suspended license

60/60 Alberto Estes Driving on revoked/suspended license

























































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/17/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/20/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.