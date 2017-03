Pair accused of trying to pay with fake cash at Wal-Mart

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people appeared Monday morning in court on accusations of trying to use counterfeit cash at the Wal-Mart in north Jackson.

Court documents show Rhonda Stewart and Alex Scott III were arrested Thursday after Scott tried to pay with fake money.

Police say Stewart was waiting in a car outside where officers found Scott hiding.

Stewart claimed she was just giving him a ride. Both are charged with criminal simulation.