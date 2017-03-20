Pro basketball players visit Jackson students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some area students welcomed special guests Monday during gym class.

Professional basketball players Ashley Shields and Danielle Ballard visited Denmark Elementary School and shared their stories of success with the students.

They say their goal is to inspire students to try hard and follow their dreams.

“Just coming back to talk to kids and give back, that’s a blessing for me,” Shields said.

She also says Jackson’s Oman Arena soon could be home to a minor league women’s basketball league.