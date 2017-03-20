Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday



________________________________________________________________________

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. Monday

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are still moving through parts of West Tennessee this evening though none of the thunderstorms currently in West Tennessee are expected to become severe. Tuesday, however, could be a different story with a cold front moving into the area tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies will gradually become cloudy tonight due to showers and thunderstorms across southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. There is a slight chance for rain in West Tennessee tonight but most of the area will stay dry. Due to cloudy skies and breezy conditions, temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise at 6:58 a.m.

A cold front will gradually approach West Tennessee from north to south during the day on Tuesday. As it moves south, showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area. Right now, there is a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on Tuesday. Thunderstorms may become strong or severe during the afternoon and evening as the cold front comes through.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com