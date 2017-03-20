TBI urges vigilance as search continues for Middle Tenn. girl

1/5

2/5 Surveillance image of Tad Cummins provided by the Tennessee Bureau on Investigation.

3/5 Elizabeth Thomas

4/5 Tad Cummins

5/5 Thomas and Cummins are believed to be traveling in a silver Nissan Rogue.









NASHVILLE — Investigators urge the public to remain vigilant a week after a Middle Tennessee teenager was last seen in Maury County.

Elizabeth Thomas, 15, is believed to be in the company of Tad Cummins, 50.

She was last seen March 13 in Columbia, Tenn. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Amber Alert the following day.

Thomas is believed to have been kidnapped by Cummins, a former teacher at her school in Maury County, according to the TBI.

As of Monday afternoon, the TBI had received over 450 leads. However, the lack of confirmed sightings leads them to believe Cummins could have Thomas hidden from the public view or far away from Tennessee, according to an update released Monday afternoon.

The TBI encourages property owners, especially in rural areas, to check their grounds for the individuals, the vehicle or any sign of suspicious activity.

They also encourage those around campgrounds, parks and other isolated areas to remain vigilant for any sign of Thomas or Cummins. They say large parking lots and garages should also be searched for the vehicle.

Thomas has hazel eyes, stands five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins stands six feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He is believe to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

A warrant has been issued for Cummins for sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping. On Friday, the TBI added him to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.