2 juveniles killed in crash near Lexington

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two juveniles have been killed and a third person airlifted after a Tuesday crash near Lexington.

Two juveniles were killed and the third person has been airlifted to Nashville, according to Richard Stanfill with the Lexington Police Department.

The crash happened just before noon on Highway 22A south of Lexington and involved a Tennessee Department of Transportation truck and an SUV.

TDOT officials confirm one of their vehicles was involved in the crash and the three men inside were transported, including the person who was airlifted.

