Crash sends motorcyclist through windows of van

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating after a motorcycle and a van collided Tuesday afternoon, sending the motorcyclist airborne and through the van’s windows.

“From what we understand, the injuries were serious, but I don’t know how serious,” said Lt. Derick Tisdale, public information officer with the Jackson Police Department.

The wreck happened just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 70 and Whitehall Street.

Witnesses who saw the wreck happen describe it as terrifying.

“We realized that the guy was hanging out of the vehicle, and we were trying to talk to him to see if he was OK, but he was non-responsive,” Ashley Horton, who saw the wreck unfold, said.

The impact of the crash was so intense, it also severely damaged the van.

Jackson police said the motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital.

Officers said the next step in this investigation is crime scene reconstruction so they can find out exactly what caused the accident.

Lt. Tisdale said warm weather means more motorcycles on the road.

“It’s that time of the year,” he said. “Bikes are out, so we just ask people to use caution, be cautious of the intersections, and if you are a vehicle rider, just be cautious of your surroundings.”

He tells us more information about the wreck and the victim will be released after they finish their investigation.

“Our heart goes out to the family,” he said.

The driver of the van was not injured.