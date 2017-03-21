Derek Rang steps down as Dresden’s head coach to head back to East Tennessee

DRESDEN, Tenn — After leading Dresden to the 1A state championship game last season and a perfect 15-0 record, head coach Derek Rang informed the school he would stepping down and accepting the head coaching position at Gatlinburg-Pittman. Rang confirming this on a phone call earlier.

He grew up in East Tennessee and said he felt like this was a good opportunity for him and his family to head back home, but said he’s surely going to miss Dresden and what they were able to accomplish in his three seasons as coach.

“We won a state title and that’s something that you know nobody can take away,” Rang said. “The group left their mark on the school and were able to make history and yeah it’s tremendous so it’s wonderful and we’re able to all celebrate that. You’re never going to forget those memories that you made out here, that’s the cool thing about it is everything was so positive.”

In his three years as the Lions head coach, Dresden went 32-8. Now he will pack up and head back home.

“I always wanted to get back over to East Tennessee,” Rang said. “That’s where my roots are and that’s where I’m comfortable with everything so it kind of made sense, it was obviously tough to leave Dresden, you know it’s kind of one of those things and been very difficult.”

Former Dresden running back Dylan Yates, said the program has a bright future despite the departure of Rang.

“I think they’ll go out and try and win another one honestly,” Yates said.