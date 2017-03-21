Juvenile charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Friday shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is now facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder in a recent shooting.

Police responded around 12:35 p.m. Friday to a shooting in the area of West King Street, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Investigators developed a juvenile as a suspect in the shooting.

The juvenile has now been formally charged and is being held at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting a detention hearing.

“The Jackson Police Department will continue to partner with the community to address issues associated with crime,” Chief Julian Wiser said in the release. “Citizens dealing with an increase in criminal activity can expect an increased presence from law enforcement.”

Anyone with information about this or other crimes can call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).