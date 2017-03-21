Local students wear crazy socks for World Down Syndrome Day

MEDINA, Tenn. — March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. A local school took the opportunity to educate students about the condition.

Students and staff at Medina Middle School wore crazy socks Tuesday for World Down Syndrome Day. “My son Nolen is 17 months and he has Down syndrome,” Megan Tomlin, a teacher, said.

Tomlin helped organize the event to raise awareness about her son’s condition. She said the socks are an attention grabber.

“Someone sees your socks and they ask ‘why are you wearing crazy socks?’” Tomlin said. “And so it makes the perfect opportunity for you to discuss and talk about Down syndrome with that person.”

Staff taught students about the genetic disorder, which occurs when a person has a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21.

“I’ve heard people be very rude to people with Down syndrome, and I do not think that is the correct way to act,” Amelia Casey, a fourth grader, said.

Librarian Krista Grace focused on the similarities, not the differences. “They have dreams and feelings and aspirations just like the students here at our school,” Grace said.

Staff said they want the school to be a place of inclusion where all students are treated with respect and kindness. “This group of kids will one day be nurses and doctors and teachers, and they will interact with my little Nolen, so it’s important for them to be familiar with Down syndrome,” Tomlin said.

The school said dozens participated.

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated the 21st day of the third month to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.