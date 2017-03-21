Man charged in shooting that led to UTM lockdown

MARTIN, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Tuesday shooting near UT Martin sent the campus into lockdown.

Tommy D. Fuller, 21, is accused of firing a gun at several people at apartments in the 300 block of Hannings Lane, according to a release from the Martin Police Department.

No injuries have been reported.

UTM police reported a physical altercation involving multiple people Tuesday afternoon in the University Center.

Everyone left the area after the fight ended, but the altercation resumed a few minutes later on Hannings Lane.

That’s when police say Fuller fired the gunshots.

He then reportedly left in a white SUV and was taken into custody on Mt. Pelia Road near University Street. Multiple weapons were located in his vehicle, according to police.

A second vehicle has been identified as a two door black 2005 Mazda with license plate K28-98Y occupied by three people involved in the altercation.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.

Fuller has been charged with felony reckless endangerment, theft of property and unlawful possession of a weapon in commission of a felony.

He will be held at the Weakley County Detention Center.